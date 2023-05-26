AVN 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.91%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.07%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.29%)
DFML 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.83%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.82%)
EPCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HUBC 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.63%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.98%)
NETSOL 70.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.36%)
OGDC 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.05%)
PAEL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.24%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
TELE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.22%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
TRG 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.19%)
UNITY 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil's Lula turns down Putin invitation to visit Russia

AFP Published May 26, 2023
Follow us

BRASÍLIA: Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday declined an invitation to travel to Saint Petersburg during a telephone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The refusal came just days after a spat between Lula and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit in Japan, where a planned meeting between the pair fell through.

"I thanked (Putin) for an invitation to go to the International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg and replied that I cannot go to Russia at this time," wrote Lula on Twitter about the event scheduled for June 14-17.

"But I reiterated Brazil's availability, alongside India, Indonesia and China, to speak with both sides of the conflict to seek peace."

Brazil's Lula: Russian invasion of Ukraine unacceptable, but let's talk peace

Ukraine has been at war with its much larger neighbor Russia since Putin ordered an invasion in February 2022.

While many Western countries have sent weapons to Ukraine to help it defend itself and have hit Moscow with financial sanctions, Lula instead has tried to position himself as a mediator, creating a group of nations seeking to produce a negotiated peace deal.

After their proposed meeting fell through in Japan, Lula first said he was "upset" before then claiming that he did not see a point in meeting Zelensky, saying neither he nor Putin appeared to want peace.

"For now, they're both convinced they're going to win the war," he said.

Last year, Lula came under fire for claiming that Zelensky was "as responsible" for the war as Putin.

Vladimir Putin Brazil Volodymyr Zelensky G7 Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil's Lula turns down Putin invitation to visit Russia

Supreme Court stays proceedings of audio leaks commission

IMF says US interest rates need to stay higher to bring inflation down

Flood devastation: World Bank approves $213mn for Balochistan

Rupee strengthens further, settles at 285.15 against US dollar

Lahore court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Parvez Elahi

K-IV project vital for Pakistan’s prosperity: PM Shehbaz

Ishaq Dar notifies cut in prices of oil, ghee at utility stores

PTI announces legal action against health minister over ‘baseless accusations’

May 9 mayhem: Rana Sanaullah says 33 people handed over to military for trials

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Murad Raas bid farewell to PTI

Read more stories