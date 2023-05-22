AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
No fight with army, election our only demand: Imran Khan

  • Says he would never want the army to get weakened
BR Web Desk Published 22 May, 2023 11:02pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated on Monday that he had no fight with the Pakistan Army, saying he only demands elections in the country, Aaj News reported.

In an address to supporters via Twitter Spaces, the former prime minister said that the other side [the military establishment] has something against him.

Imran said that whenever he criticised the army, it was the same way he criticise his children.

“I would never want our army to get weakened.”

Imran expressed fear that he could be arrested during his hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, May 23, and asked his supporters to remain peaceful in such a case.

“I urge people to remain peaceful because if you get violent, they will get a chance to crack down again. We have to always protest peacefully.”

The PTI chief alleged that the caretaker government of Punjab was a “proxy” of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and military establishment.

“When I get a chance, I will lodge cases against them and IGs. They can do whatever they want but they will have to refer to jails.”

Imran said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was seeking the establishment’s support because their vote bank had reduced dramatically in the last few years.

He claimed that May 9 attacks on military installations were pre-planned to justify the crackdown on his party.

He, however, added that those behind the crackdown on PTI have no understanding of politics, history, or human behaviour.

“A political party cannot be eliminated like this … how will you eliminate the vote bank? The crackdown has only increased our vote bank.

“People are not stupid, you cannot stop the truth from coming forward in the times of social media. Will you put millions of people in jail? Are people not seeing what is happening?”

