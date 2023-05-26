AVN 47.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-4.91%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.07%)
BOP 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.29%)
DFML 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.83%)
DGKC 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.82%)
EPCL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.84%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HUBC 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
KEL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.63%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.98%)
NETSOL 70.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.36%)
OGDC 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.05%)
PAEL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.24%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
TELE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.22%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
TRG 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.19%)
UNITY 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,098 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.39%)
BR30 13,852 Decreased By -122.9 (-0.88%)
KSE100 40,965 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,532 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm clocks weekly rise as El Nino stokes production concerns

Reuters Published 26 May, 2023 05:26pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher for a third straight day on Friday to log weekly gains on stronger rival oil prices and production concerns over the impact of El Nino.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 61 ringgit, or 1.75%, to 3,554 ringgit ($801.35) a tonne, its highest closing since May 15.

The contract has rose 2.1% for the week.

Prices have been underpinned by concerns over adverse weather conditions and as top buyers India and China, where palm oil inventories are low, look to make purchases at the current prices levels, said Sandeep Singh, director of The Farm Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based consulting and trading firm.

Crude palm oil production in Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer, could drop between 1 million and 3 million tonnes next year due to the El Nino weather pattern, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Friday.

Palm oil ends at over three-week low on slow demand

Malaysia’s exports during May 1 to May 25 fell 0.7% from the same week in April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports rose 0.7%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 2.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm clocks weekly rise as El Nino stokes production concerns

Rupee strengthens, settles at 285.15 against US dollar

K-IV project vital for Pakistan’s prosperity: PM Shehbaz

‘No plans to travel abroad’: Imran unperturbed at curbs on leaving the country

May 9 mayhem: Rana Sanaullah says 33 people handed over to military for trials

Firdous Ashiq Awan bids farewell to PTI

VP Kirchner urges Argentina to ditch IMF debt repayment deal

Govt objects to CJP Bandial’s inclusion in audio leaks commission

Bringing energy efficiency to industrial sector: World Bank advocates establishing credit line

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Read more stories