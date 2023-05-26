Hafeez Ur Rehman made PTA Chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday appointed Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retd), Member (Administration) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), as Chairman of the Authority.

Business Recorder was the first to report the expected appointment of Rehman as Member PTA and later Chairman of the Authority on May 9, 2023.

The Cabinet Division on Thursday notified Rehman as new Chairman PTA with immediate effect. The chairman will have MP-1 scale.

The federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday accorded approval for the appointment of Rehman as Member Administration PTA.

The approval was sought through a summary from the Federal Cabinet on the recommendation of Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif-led committee recommendation. The chairman will be appointed in MP-1 scale.

Dr Muhammad Amir Malik was top on the list of the three recommended candidates for the post Member Administration of PTA, however, he had expressed disinterest in the post and requested for withdrawing his application.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had stayed the appointment of Member (Administration) at PTA and directed the federation not to proceed further with the process of any recruitment pursuant to the impugned advertisement till the next date of hearing. On Wednesday the IHC vacated the stay and later the federal cabinet approved Rehman as Member Administration.

A meeting of the Selection Committee for Interview of the candidates for the post PTA was held on 04-5-2023 In the Committee Room of the Cabinet Division under the chairmanship of Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence.

The Selection Committee was apprised that the post of Member (Administration) was advertised on 28th March, 2023 with the following criteria:

(i) Qualification: Master in Public or Business Administration / social sciences/MS/BSC in Telecommunication or equivalent qualification recognised by the HEC.

(ii) Experience: Minimum 20 years of post-qualification experience, including at least five years senior administrative leadership experience related to policy, strategy development and operational management of reputable public or private organization/institution.

(iii) Maximum Age: 61 years.

The last date for receipt of applications was 11-4-2023 and a total number of 63 applications were received by due date. Subsequently, the Scrutiny Committee constituted with the approval of the competent authority in its meeting held on 28™ April 2023, scrutinized all the applications received within due date and found twenty-four (24) candidates fulfilling the basis eligibility criteria, as mentioned in the advertisement.

All the eligible candidates were called for the interview by the Selection Committee. Out of total 24 candidates called for the interview, 22 appeared for the interview and two candidates remained absent. During the Selection Committee evaluated the candidates on account of their educational qualifications, relevant experience, performance in the interview and conceptual vision for the sector to run the organization like PTA as per advertised criteria. Having completed the interview process, the Selection Committee recommended the following three candidates in order of merit as per marks awarded by the Selection Committee:

Muhammad Amir Malik, 2. Saadullah Tareen, 3. Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (Retired).

A Member Administration post has been created in the PTA. The federal government last month initiated the process for appointing a new Member i.e. Member Administration of PTA, which would increase the number to four.

PTA comprises Members Technical, Finance and Compliance & Enforcement and traditionally Member Technical becomes the Chairman of PTA. However, the government has decided to increase the number to four members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023