Ayesha Gulalai, Noor Wali join PML-Q

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
LAHORE: Former MNA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ayesha Gulalai and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader Noor Wali on Thursday announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) reposing full confidence in the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

While addressing a press conference, here today, Ayesha Gulalai said: “I salute the martyrs and their families, the nation values the sacrifices of the martyrs, Pakistan is the fortress of Islam and the army is its protector.”

Reposing complete confidence in the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat, she said the PML-Q President never prioritised personal interests over national interests. She added that Chaudhry Shujaat always held Pakistan’s security and integrity supreme.

PML-Q Punjab President Chaudhry Sarwar said that Ayesha Gulalai and Noor Wali would play their role for strengthening the party in KPK. He said that a large number of people from across the country are joining the PML-Q. On May 9, the country’s solidarity was put on stake, we stand with Pak army, he added

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said his party would move ahead by promoting politics of respect and tolerance. He added that doors of his party are open for everyone.

Chaudhry Shujaat welcomed the new entrants in the party and asked them to work for the country and betterment of the people.

