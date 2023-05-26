Tarar accuses IK of committing massive corruption during premier-ship

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior Attaullah Tarar has accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of committing massive corruption during his tenure as the prime minister.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Imran Khan also gave undue favours to his relatives. He claimed that a land of 5,216 kanals in Layyah was illegally given to Imran Khan’s sister during the PTI’s tenure.

He said Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had earned billions of rupees from corruption. Giving reference of a recent speech of Imran Khan, Tarar said Imran Khan had claimed that he had brought looted money from abroad but reality was otherwise, Imran handed over $190 million to a property tycoon. He alleged that Imran Khan and his wife in return for favouring property tycoon Malik Riaz received land worth Rs6 billion in the name of Al-Qadir Trust.

While paying rich tributes to the martyrs, the SAPM said the armed forces of the country had rendered significant services and sacrifices for the security and integrity of Pakistan.

He said “on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, we pay homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army; the soldiers of the Pakistan Army are playing an important role in the peace missions of the United Nations which is globally recognised and Pakistan is respected for it.”

The SAPM further alleged that Imran Khan’s three sisters were also present at the time of the attack on the Corps Commander House, Lahore, but the government as yet didn’t take any action against them.

Tarar has said Imran Khan’s sister Uzma and brother-in-law Ahad bought 5,216 kanals of land in District Layyah of Punjab for Rs13 million against the actual market value of Rs6 billion.

He said Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan was given a clean chit on corruption by Saqib Nisar, now the case of looting of Imran Khan’s second sister Uzma Khan had come to light, she created fake documents, the land was taken away from the poor.

They bought the land at a low price, adding that “everybody associated with the former prime minister was involved in corruption; they will have to account for it.” He said that on the subject an investigative news had also been published in national media according to which that huge chunk of land was forcefully taken from the poor landowners.

The special assistant said Imran Khan allowed his sister and brother-in-law to buy fictitious land, solar pumps were brought from Bhakkar and installed here. He said that like Imran Khan, his sisters were also not responding to the notices of the investigating authorities including the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department.

He said “it takes a big heart to sell a watch with a model of Ka’aba. The stories of their corruption are increasing.”

