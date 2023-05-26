AVN 49.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.58%)
BAFL 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
DGKC 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
FCCL 11.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FLYNG 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.68%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
OGDC 75.67 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.83%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.32%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.68%)
TELE 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
TPLP 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
TRG 92.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-5.57%)
UNITY 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,114 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.02%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.55%)
KSE100 41,030 Decreased By -87.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 14,576 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LCCI marks Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 26 May, 2023 06:48am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday observed Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan, a day dedicated to paying rich tribute to the brave heroes who laid down their lives for the defense and prosperity of the country.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar stood tall as a special guest while a large number of businessmen graced the ceremony and paid rich tributes to the national heroes. The ceremony begins with the national anthem and paying tributes to the fallen heroes. As the ceremony unfolded, the collective homage paid to the Shuhada-e-Pakistan on Youm-e-Takreem stirred emotions in the hearts of those who gathered.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar paid his respects by offering Fateha for Shuhada symbolizing his deep admiration for the fallen heroes.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan, who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and the motherland.

He said the entire nation is proud of its valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout the history. He urged people to visit monuments, graves of martyrs, offer Fateha and shower flowers on them as a sign of affection and respect.

He said we should show to the world that we are the nation that holds its Shuhada in veneration and affection.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal and will continue to inspire future generations.

He said these sacrifices will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LCCI Kashif Anwar Shuhada e Pakistan Youm e Takreem

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI marks Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Forex reserves down $206m

FY24 budget: RRMC recommends cashless purchases at petrol pumps

‘ECP had to be assertive’: SC asks govt to explain non-provision of funds for polls

Barrick Gold Project: PMO orders resolution of airstrip, other issues

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves 79-paisa per unit FCA for March

ATC asks jailer to hand 16 suspects over to army

Budget proposals by PBA: FBR urged to gradually reduce tax rate for banks

Direct containerised Karachi-Saint Petersburg shipping service inaugurated

Geneva climate moot: There’s ‘full clarity’ about $10.9bn foreign aid pledges: minister

Decline in production: Tobacco industry accused of declaring misleading statistics

Read more stories