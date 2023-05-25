AVN 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
BAFL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.82%)
DFML 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
EPCL 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HUBC 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
KAPCO 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 75.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
PRL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
TRG 97.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.64%)
UNITY 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 1.1 (0.03%)
BR30 14,069 Increased By 16.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -14 (-0.03%)
KSE30 14,586 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

May 9 mayhem: Khadija Shah sent on judicial remand

Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2023 06:27am
Follow us

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday sent Khadija Shah, a granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua and a woman worker, on seven-day judicial remand and directed the police to produce them again on May 30 after the process of their identification parade in a case of attack on corps commander house known as Jinnah House.

The court allowed Khadija to meet her husband in the courtroom.

Earlier, Sarwar Road police produced Khadija Shah and Huma Saeed before the court with muffled faces after keeping them in a prison van for almost two hours.

The investigating officer told the court that judicial custody of the suspect women was required

for their identification parade.

The court allowed her judicial remand accordingly till May 30.

Khadija had surrendered to the police last night as she had gone into hiding to avoid arrest in the May 9 cases. However, her father Salman Shah, brother Jarrar Ali Shah and her husband Jahanzeb Amin were allegedly arrested by the police.

Her father and brother had reached home after two days following hearing on a habeas corpus petition before the Lahore High Court.

However, her husband was reportedly released by the law enforcement agencies after she surrendered last night.

While the police were in search of Khadija Shah, an audio message went viral on social media wherein the fashion designer said she was going to court arrest.

She also disclosed that she was a dual national and contacted the embassy of the country. However, contrary to her claim in the audio, she kept hiding from the police.

On May 9, Khadija Shah posted videos of her participation in the PTI protest outside the Jinnah House, on her social media accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

May 9 mayhem Asif Nawaz Janjua Khadija Shah

Comments

1000 characters

May 9 mayhem: Khadija Shah sent on judicial remand

NAC approves ‘0.29pc’ provisional growth rate

Dar explains country’s debt burden

ECC informed: Spending on MPs’ schemes under SAP hits Rs111bn mark

IK says ready for talks with ‘powerful quarters’

Wholesale, retail sectors: Govt considering ending multiple withholding taxes

Non-corporate businesses: RRMC suggests hike in tax rates

Nepra may allow Discos to recover Rs46.289bn more from consumers

0.1m tons of Russian oil to arrive in first week of June

Passco to auction off 44,784MTs of damaged wheat

Govt likely to shift exporters from FTR to MTR scheme

Read more stories