May 9 mayhem: Khadija Shah sent on judicial remand

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday sent Khadija Shah, a granddaughter of former army chief Asif Nawaz Janjua and a woman worker, on seven-day judicial remand and directed the police to produce them again on May 30 after the process of their identification parade in a case of attack on corps commander house known as Jinnah House.

The court allowed Khadija to meet her husband in the courtroom.

Earlier, Sarwar Road police produced Khadija Shah and Huma Saeed before the court with muffled faces after keeping them in a prison van for almost two hours.

The investigating officer told the court that judicial custody of the suspect women was required

for their identification parade.

The court allowed her judicial remand accordingly till May 30.

Khadija had surrendered to the police last night as she had gone into hiding to avoid arrest in the May 9 cases. However, her father Salman Shah, brother Jarrar Ali Shah and her husband Jahanzeb Amin were allegedly arrested by the police.

Her father and brother had reached home after two days following hearing on a habeas corpus petition before the Lahore High Court.

However, her husband was reportedly released by the law enforcement agencies after she surrendered last night.

While the police were in search of Khadija Shah, an audio message went viral on social media wherein the fashion designer said she was going to court arrest.

She also disclosed that she was a dual national and contacted the embassy of the country. However, contrary to her claim in the audio, she kept hiding from the police.

On May 9, Khadija Shah posted videos of her participation in the PTI protest outside the Jinnah House, on her social media accounts.

