CNIC use as domicile certificate: NA body seeks suggestions from ministries

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior, on Wednesday, sought recommendations from ministries of Interior and Law regarding the use of a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) as a domicile certificate.

The committee which met with MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr discussed the matter regarding the use of CNIC as a domicile certificate. The committee summoned the chief secretaries of four provinces for discussing assigning 0the authority ofissuance of domicile certificates to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Qadir Khan Mandokhail suggested the inclusion of a domicile certificate in the CNIC. The committee discussed in detail the “The Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Section-376, and the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Section-14A), and recommended that the bills may be passed by the National Assembly.

The committee agreed that the four points shared by MNA Asiya Azeem, mover of the private bill on the same subject, be considered for incorporating in the Islamabad Capital Territory Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Functions and Powers) Bill, 2022 and be produced again before the committee.

The parliamentary body recommended that Criminal Laws (Amendment), Bill 2020, (Section 297 Moved by MNA Choudhary Faqir Ahmad, related to the prohibition of magic, witchcraft, and sorcery be passed.

The committee also deliberated on the calling attention notice moved by Asiya Azeem regarding the sale and lease of commercial buildings for residential purposes without a completion certificate and encroachments, in Islamabad and decided to take up the matter with the CDA management, through the Ministry of Interior.

The committee also discussed the matter moved by another MNA Aliya Kamran regarding the issues of water taping, and leakage of rainwater from the roofs and walls of the parliament lodges; the committee directed the CDA, to resolve the matter urgently and report to the committee.

The meeting was attended Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Nawab Sher, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, and Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, and senior officials of the Ministry of Interior and the CDA.

