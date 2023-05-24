AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
NETSOL 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
OGDC 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.24%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 98.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.42%)
UNITY 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,120 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,106 Increased By 6.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -6 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple to spend billions of dollars on US-made 5G tech

AFP Published 24 May, 2023 11:24am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple on Tuesday announced a multi-billion-dollar collaboration with US tech firm Broadcom to make “cutting edge” components for wirelessly connecting to high-speed 5G telecom networks.

The iPhone maker did not specify exactly how many billions of dollars it would put into the Broadcom alliance, but said it is part of a commitment to invest in the US economy.

“We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in a statement.

EU seeks top court backing in $14bn tax fight against Apple

“All of Apple’s products depend on technology engineered and built here in the United States, and we’ll continue to deepen our investments in the US economy because we have an unshakable belief in America’s future.”

The alliance will include designing and manufacturing sophisticated radio frequency components and other “cutting-edge wireless connectivity” parts in the United States, according to Apple.

“5G technology is shaping the future of next-generation consumer electronics – and Apple is spending tens of billions of dollars to develop this field in the United States,” the company said.

Apple is on pace to meet a commitment it made in 2021 to invest $430 billion in the US economy over the course of five years, according to the Silicon Valley technology titan.

It said those investments include money put into data centers, capital projects and suppliers.

Apple US economy iPhone

Comments

1000 characters

Apple to spend billions of dollars on US-made 5G tech

Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged in inter-bank, falls to 308-310 in open market

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

World Bank says Pakistan in want of 10mn houses

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Oil prices rise as much as $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Read more stories