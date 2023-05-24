AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
EPCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.92%)
FLYNG 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
NETSOL 72.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 75.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
PAEL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.21%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.23%)
UNITY 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -2 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,083 Decreased By -17 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,107 Increased By 7.6 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,605 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inflation crashes the party as ECB marks 25 years

AFP Published 24 May, 2023 11:21am
Follow us

FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary Wednesday but soaring inflation in the eurozone threatens to put a damper on festivities at the Frankfurt-based financial institution.

To mark the occasion, around 200 guests will descend on the ECB’s imposing steel-and-glass tower on the banks of the Main river in Germany’s financial capital.

With music from French composer Claude Debussy playing, ECB president Christine Lagarde will cut a cake as she is joined by two of her predecessors, Jean-Claude Trichet and Mario Draghi.

But against a challenging economic backdrop, the mood may not be as jubilant as ECB bosses hoped.

Inflation in the eurozone surged to record highs over the past 12 months, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up energy prices and the recovery from the Covid pandemic caused widespread supply chain woes.

The closely watched indicator sat at seven percent in April – down from a peak of 10.6 percent in October, but still well above the ECB’s two-percent target.

Nevertheless, Lagarde has sought to strike an upbeat tone ahead of the anniversary, insisting last week there was a “strong cause for celebration”.

“Twenty five years ago we had the objective of providing price stability, delivering better European sovereignty, and showing more solidarity,” she said on Dutch TV show Buitenhof last week.

“I think on those three accounts, we have delivered.”

Quarter century

The ECB came into being in 1998, a few months before the introduction of the euro the following year.

Since the single currency was established, the eurozone’s GDP per capita has more than doubled and unemployment has fallen to record lows.

And despite recent highs, inflation has averaged 2.05 percent over the ECB’s quarter of a century in existence – not far off the central bank’s target.

ECB set to hike again but analysts divided on how much

But some critics may be more focused on what they see as the bank’s latest missteps, namely, that it was too slow to start hiking interest rates, believing high inflation was temporary.

Ultimately, policymakers were forced to embark on an unprecedented campaign of monetary tightening – lifting key rates 3.75 percentage points since July last year, with more increases expected.

Still, it is far from the first fire the ECB has had to fight – from the eurozone’s sovereign debt crisis, which rumbled through the 2010s, to a long phase of inflation that was well below its target.

The latter prompted the central bank to expand its monetary policy arsenal beyond interest rates, and it reached for exceptional measures such as massive purchase of government and private debt.

‘Years to come’

With the eurozone in a rough patch in 2011, Trichet hiked rates – a move his successor, Draghi, was forced to undo as soon as he assumed the presidency that year.

Draghi also faced reproach, in his case for his management style during the debt crisis, which critics said led to divisions in the ECB’s governing council, whose membership is made up mostly of national central bank governors.

Lagarde has, however, largely managed to heal the wounds among rate-setters, according to analysts.

“The ECB has been able to innovate and adapt to each crisis it has faced, and this is what we should remember before pointing out mistakes or internal tensions,” said Frederik Ducrozet, chief economist at Pictet Wealth Management.

The ECB chief herself is in little doubt that the euro – used by nearly 350 million people across 20 countries with diverse economies – still has a bright future.

The single currency will prevail for “many, many years to come,” she said last week.

European Central Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Inflation crashes the party as ECB marks 25 years

Budget on June 9: Expand tax base urgently, PM asks economic team

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged in inter-bank, falls to 308-310 in open market

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

World Bank says Pakistan in want of 10mn houses

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Oil prices rise as much as $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Read more stories