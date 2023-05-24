AVN 52.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
DGKC 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.19%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
HUBC 68.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 73.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
OGDC 75.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.02%)
PAEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.69%)
PRL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 99.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.48%)
UNITY 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 20.5 (0.5%)
BR30 14,191 Increased By 91.1 (0.65%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thailand car production dips 0.13% y/y in April

Reuters Published 24 May, 2023 09:28am
Follow us

BANGKOK: Car production in Thailand dropped 0.13% in April from a year earlier to 117,636 units as truck production lowered, while auto exports soared that month from a low base, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday.

Domestic car sales fell 6.14% in April year-on-year, after March’s 8.37% drop, due to tighter loans for trucks as interest rates rose, said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI’s automotive industry division.

Exports of cars jumped 43.53% from a year earlier, however, helped by a low base last year, after March’s 4.84% increase, he told a press conference.

The Landscape of the Auto Industry in Pakistan

In March, car production increased 4.16% year-on-year.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world’s top car makers, including Toyota and Honda.

Thailand car production

Comments

1000 characters

Thailand car production dips 0.13% y/y in April

World Bank says country in want of 10m houses

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories