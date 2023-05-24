‘Health Card’ facility to continue: minister

LAHORE: The caretaker provincial health minister Prof Dr Javed Akram has announced that a ‘Pediatric Urology Ward’ and a parking plaza will be built on priority basis in the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

While chairing the academic council meeting of the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and talking to journalists on Tuesday, Prof. Javed Akram said that the LGH is progressing under the leadership of Principal Dr. Muhammad Al Farid Zafar. The government will use all resources to make this hospital a model, he assured.

He further said that Executive Director PINS Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood has rendered valuable services during his tenure. “We have to strengthen institutions to strengthen Pakistan.

We doctors are like a leaden wall,” he said. Prof Akram said that special attention is being paid to quality research in the medical schools of Punjab. According to research, every 40-year-old person in Pakistan is becoming a blood pressure patient.

