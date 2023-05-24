AVN 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.38%)
BAFL 30.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DGKC 46.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1%)
EPCL 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.52%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
HUBC 68.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.81%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
KEL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
NETSOL 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 75.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.88%)
PAEL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PPL 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.41%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.76%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.37%)
UNITY 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 14.1 (0.34%)
BR30 14,161 Increased By 60.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 41,099 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,607 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Health Card’ facility to continue: minister

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: The caretaker provincial health minister Prof Dr Javed Akram has announced that a ‘Pediatric Urology Ward’ and a parking plaza will be built on priority basis in the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

While chairing the academic council meeting of the Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and talking to journalists on Tuesday, Prof. Javed Akram said that the LGH is progressing under the leadership of Principal Dr. Muhammad Al Farid Zafar. The government will use all resources to make this hospital a model, he assured.

He further said that Executive Director PINS Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood has rendered valuable services during his tenure. “We have to strengthen institutions to strengthen Pakistan.

We doctors are like a leaden wall,” he said. Prof Akram said that special attention is being paid to quality research in the medical schools of Punjab. According to research, every 40-year-old person in Pakistan is becoming a blood pressure patient.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Prof Dr Javed Akram Lahore General Hospital health card Dr. Muhammad Al Farid Zafar

Comments

1000 characters

‘Health Card’ facility to continue: minister

World Bank says country in want of 10m houses

MoI&P proposes steps to meet Kharif requirements

Business community held out assurance

Govt decides to set up five more anti-smuggling courts

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

IK refuses to appear before ECP on June 5

Qureshi rearrested

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Power theft: KE moves PD for early approval of amended PPC

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Read more stories