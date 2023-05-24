VC SAU inaugurates IEEE societies

HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said that the implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) agriculture is inevitable for Pakistan's agricultural sustainability and economic development, University graduates can get funding for many projects to implement their ideas by becoming members of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

He said this while addressing the students during the inauguration ceremony of three IEEE societies, hosted by the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University at Dr. AM Shaikh Auditorium on Tuesday.

The Vice Chancellor said that with the establishment of these societies, our graduates will be able to promote the ideas of value addition and innovation in agriculture by getting funding for their projects across the country and abroad.

Dr. Marri said that the field of information technology is playing a significant role in the development of all sectors including medical, agriculture, engineering, livestock, manufacturing and marketing.

National Professor, Head of IEEE Karachi Section, Dr. Bhawani Shankar Chaudhry said that in the country and especially in Sindh, there are many challenges in the practical life for the youth, including economic problems, and especially in the institution at the developed countries, opportunities are available based on ability. He said that many IEEE grant opportunities are available for the youth of Sindh for their projects.

Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. AIjaz Ali Khooharo said that new inventions are being made in the IT field day by day, and countless employment and business opportunities are being created for the youth.

President of the Computer Society of Pakistan Professor Dr. Tahir Mehmood Chaudhry said that 36% of the country's food is being wasted, despite being an agricultural country; we have to import edible oil, pulses, rice, and vegetable seeds, and agricultural graduates will have to design problem oriented research and ideas.

On this occasion, IEEE officials Dr. Umair Ahmed Korai and Dr. Abi Waqas said that at present there are 427,000 IEEE professional members in the world, including 205,000 students in the world offering their services in 190 countries.

Prof. Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpar, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar, and Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Mahar also addressed the ceremony.

Earlier Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Dr. Bhawani Shankar and others inaugurated the IEEE Students Branch, IEEE Communication, and IEEE Industrial Electronics Societies, while shields and souvenirs were awarded to the IEEE student members and organizers.

