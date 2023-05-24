Every statement of Zalmay not worthy of our response, says Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, on Tuesday, downplayed the repeated statements by Zalmay Khalilzad, the former US Special Representative on Afghanistan Reconciliation, saying Pakistan does not need to respond to every statement by “Tom, Dick, and Harry” on social media platforms.

Responding to queries by reporters during an informal chat, the Minister of State said that they would not respond to the statements by Khalilzad who even failed in his own previous jobs.

“The most for us is the State of Pakistan. This is the State of Pakistan and it does not respond to every ‘Tom, Dick and Harry’ on the Twitter,” Khar said when her comments were sought on Khalilzad’s repeated statements about Pakistan’s internal situation.

To another query about the world’s response to putting those involved in May 9 events on trial under the Army Act, she said that the entire world witnessed the incidents of arson and vandalism on May 9.

She said that the world also witnessed that Pakistani law enforcement agencies exercised extreme restraint not to use force against those involved in the attacks on military installations.

“We are dealing with the world. The world saw how our law enforcement agencies exercised restraint to avert human losses. There is no such example in the world when there is such kind of arson and vandalism and the State hasn’t responded,” she said, adding that the world also saw how the United States responded when Capitol Hill was stormed by Trump supporters.

In an indirect criticism of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said that no precedent could be set “to set Pakistan on fire” by taking advantage of one’s popularity. “This is also unprecedented in Pakistan’s history,” she added.

Referring to her interaction with representatives from various European and other countries on the sidelines of the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum held in Stockholm on May 13, she said that they did not take up the issue pertaining to the government of Pakistan’s decision about the trial of those involved in May 9 events under the Army Act.

Rather, she added that they were concerned about the vandalism and arson by protesters. She said that the world and government of Pakistan itself believe in all the rights of the citizens, “but no one is in favour of vandalism and arson in the garb of politics.”

To another query about the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs’ recommendation that Pakistan and India should restore full diplomatic ties by sending each other high commissioners back to their High Commissions, she said that the committee is doing its own job and it is the mandate of the executive to decide given the prevailing situation.

