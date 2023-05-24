Babar Azam signs contract with Lanka Premier League

AVN 52.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.36%)
LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam has signed a contract with the Lanka Premier League (LPL), which is scheduled to be staged from July 31 to August 22.

Babar Azam is included in the list of those cricketers who had been directly signed in the LPL. Colombo signed a contract with Babar Azam, besides Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne. David Miller, Matthew Wade, Shakib Al Hasan and Tabraiz Shamsi have also been directly signed the LPL.

Babar Azam, one of Pakistan’s most successful captains, is currently in good form and will also represent his country through the October 2023 World Cup in India. Although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had not yet made the formal announcement, reports said that the PCB’s think-tank, which consists of chairman of the Management Committee Najam Sethi, chief selector Haroon Rashid, and director of coaching Mickey Arthur, unanimously decided to retain Babar Azam as the team’s captain through the 2023 World Cup.

