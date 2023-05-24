WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 23, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-May-23 19-May-23 18-May-23 17-May-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.106423 0.106593 0.106444 0.106688 Euro 0.809479 0.80903 0.809012 0.808996 Japanese yen 0.005434 0.00541053 0.0054402 0.0054758 U.K. pound 0.931215 0.930369 0.930218 0.929908 U.S. dollar 0.747994 0.748547 0.748185 0.747064 Algerian dinar 0.005491 0.00548984 0.0054923 0.0054879 Australian dollar 0.496668 0.496586 0.497319 0.495976 Botswana pula 0.054828 0.0550931 0.0552827 Brazilian real 0.150581 0.150154 0.150719 0.150901 Brunei dollar 0.556378 0.555055 0.557432 0.557095 Canadian dollar 0.554356 0.554211 0.554902 Chilean peso 0.0009385 0.00094034 0.0009385 0.0009404 Czech koruna 0.0341909 0.0340574 0.0341809 0.0342282 Danish krone 0.108687 0.108624 Indian rupee 0.0090339 0.00905147 0.0090713 0.0090697 Israeli New Shekel 0.204874 0.205363 0.205602 0.204675 Korean won 0.0005619 0.00056168 0.0005586 0.0005592 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43607 2.43669 2.43423 Malaysian ringgit 0.164811 0.164407 0.165326 0.165298 Mauritian rupee 0.0163496 0.0163921 0.0163921 0.0164027 Mexican peso 0.0418622 0.0423075 0.0421888 0.0424777 New Zealand dollar 0.469478 0.466644 0.467391 0.466429 Norwegian krone 0.0687368 0.0691422 Omani rial 1.94537 1.94586 1.94295 Peruvian sol 0.202968 0.202322 0.202402 Philippine peso 0.013427 0.0133748 0.013321 0.0133126 Polish zloty 0.1786 0.178001 0.178441 0.179998 Qatari riyal 0.205493 0.205545 0.205237 Russian ruble 0.0093572 0.00936746 0.009348 0.0092499 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199465 0.199516 0.199217 Singapore dollar 0.556378 0.555055 0.557432 0.557095 South African rand 0.0387337 0.0386872 0.0384608 0.0389286 Swedish krona 0.0710015 0.0709274 0.0716464 Swiss franc 0.835654 0.829507 0.830763 Thai baht 0.021719 0.0218646 0.0218491 Trinidadian dollar 0.110555 0.110707 0.11088 0.110786 U.A.E. dirham 0.203674 0.203726 0.203421 Uruguayan peso 0.0192646 0.0192266 0.0192028 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

