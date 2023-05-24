WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 23, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-May-23 19-May-23 18-May-23 17-May-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.106423 0.106593 0.106444 0.106688
Euro 0.809479 0.80903 0.809012 0.808996
Japanese yen 0.005434 0.00541053 0.0054402 0.0054758
U.K. pound 0.931215 0.930369 0.930218 0.929908
U.S. dollar 0.747994 0.748547 0.748185 0.747064
Algerian dinar 0.005491 0.00548984 0.0054923 0.0054879
Australian dollar 0.496668 0.496586 0.497319 0.495976
Botswana pula 0.054828 0.0550931 0.0552827
Brazilian real 0.150581 0.150154 0.150719 0.150901
Brunei dollar 0.556378 0.555055 0.557432 0.557095
Canadian dollar 0.554356 0.554211 0.554902
Chilean peso 0.0009385 0.00094034 0.0009385 0.0009404
Czech koruna 0.0341909 0.0340574 0.0341809 0.0342282
Danish krone 0.108687 0.108624
Indian rupee 0.0090339 0.00905147 0.0090713 0.0090697
Israeli New Shekel 0.204874 0.205363 0.205602 0.204675
Korean won 0.0005619 0.00056168 0.0005586 0.0005592
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43607 2.43669 2.43423
Malaysian ringgit 0.164811 0.164407 0.165326 0.165298
Mauritian rupee 0.0163496 0.0163921 0.0163921 0.0164027
Mexican peso 0.0418622 0.0423075 0.0421888 0.0424777
New Zealand dollar 0.469478 0.466644 0.467391 0.466429
Norwegian krone 0.0687368 0.0691422
Omani rial 1.94537 1.94586 1.94295
Peruvian sol 0.202968 0.202322 0.202402
Philippine peso 0.013427 0.0133748 0.013321 0.0133126
Polish zloty 0.1786 0.178001 0.178441 0.179998
Qatari riyal 0.205493 0.205545 0.205237
Russian ruble 0.0093572 0.00936746 0.009348 0.0092499
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199465 0.199516 0.199217
Singapore dollar 0.556378 0.555055 0.557432 0.557095
South African rand 0.0387337 0.0386872 0.0384608 0.0389286
Swedish krona 0.0710015 0.0709274 0.0716464
Swiss franc 0.835654 0.829507 0.830763
Thai baht 0.021719 0.0218646 0.0218491
Trinidadian dollar 0.110555 0.110707 0.11088 0.110786
U.A.E. dirham 0.203674 0.203726 0.203421
Uruguayan peso 0.0192646 0.0192266 0.0192028
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments