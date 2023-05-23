AVN 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
Sudan ceasefire monitoring group, U.S. discussing alleged violations: State Dept

Reuters Published May 23, 2023
WASHINGTON: The Saudi Arabia-based committee set up to monitor a ceasefire agreed between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is discussing with the United States allegations of ceasefire violations, the State Department said on Tuesday.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also told a news briefing that in addition to directly speaking with leaders of the groups, Washington has "additional tools available to us" to deal with ceasefire breaches and "we will not hesitate to use those tools when appropriate to do so."

