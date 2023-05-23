AVN 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
DFML 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.15%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
NETSOL 72.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.82%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PPL 58.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
PRL 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.89%)
SNGP 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
UNITY 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,100 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.58%)
KSE100 41,099 Decreased By -95.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 14,607 Decreased By -48.5 (-0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says pushed back, ‘destroyed’ Ukraine border assault group

AFP Published 23 May, 2023 05:26pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia said Tuesday that its armed forces had beaten back and then wiped out a group of militants and military hardware that were dispatched to its southern Belgorod region from Ukraine.

The incursion was the most serious attack on Russian soil since the beginning of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, prompting Russian authorities to declare an “anti-terror regime” and evacuate nine border villages.

“In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire,” the Russian defence ministry said.

Ukraine says ‘has nothing to do’ with Russia incursion group: presidency

“The remaining (fighters) were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely eliminated,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said Russian forces killed more than 70 Ukrainian fighters and destroyed four armoured vehicles.

AFP was unable to independently verify those claims.

The defence ministry blamed Ukrainian authorities for the incursion, saying that “having suffered a defeat in Artemovsk, the Kyiv regime switched to implementing terror attacks against the civilian population.”

Moscow used the Soviet-era name for the city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces claimed to have seized over the weekend.

Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack, but members of the anti-Kremlin Freedom of Russia Legion have claimed responsibility for the incursion.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war Russia’s invasion Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says pushed back, ‘destroyed’ Ukraine border assault group

In major blow, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit PTI

Pak Suzuki shuts motorcycle plant till June 10

Supreme Court adjourns Punjab elections delay case till Wednesday

Judicial Complex violence: ATC grants Imran bail in eight cases

Militants kill six at energy plant in Pakistan

UK govt announces overseas student curbs to slash immigration

Despite challenges, Pakistan to avert default: report

Policy barriers, bureaucracy could slow pace of investment in India: Moody’s

Pakistan’s population attains new mark amid economic slump

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Read more stories