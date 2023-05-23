AVN 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
May 23, 2023
Morgan Stanley’s asset management arm appoints new Asia head

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 11:29am
HONG KONG: Morgan Stanley’s asset management arm said on Tuesday it has appointed Michael Levin as head of Asia. Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM), the asset management arm said Levin would be responsible for overseeing the company’s regional investment management business with a focus on new market and product opportunities.

He will be based in Hong Kong, said a statement by the company.

Morgan Stanley CEO to hand reins to successor within a year

Levin joined from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he was most recently a managing director.

He has also previously worked with Credit Suisse and the Man Group.

