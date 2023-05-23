Elated by PTI’s woes, PM alludes to ‘origins’ of IK-COAS dispute

ISLAMABAD: A day after ex-prime minister Imran Khan denied not removing the then director general Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for showing him corruption evidence of his wife Bushra Bibi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday claimed that corruption evidence against Imran Khan’s wife led to Gen Munir’s sacking as top spymaster in 2019.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Sharif accused Imran Khan of telling a lie about the removal of the then ISI chief, claiming he had “personal information” of the incident due to which the then DG ISI – who is the incumbent chief of army staff – was removed for showing Imran Khan the proof of his wife’s corruption.

Shehbaz alleged that then-premier Imran Khan removed General Asim Munir from his position as the DG ISI after he unveiled the corruption allegations against Bushra Bibi.

PM Shehbaz said Gen Asim had identified instances of corruption by Bushra Bibi, but his disclosures were not well-received by Imran Khan – the then prime minister – leading to his dismissal as the DG ISI.

Sharif went on to discuss the ongoing Al-Qadir Trust corruption case involving Rs60 billion, for which, Imran Khan was issued a warrant by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He denied having prior knowledge of the warrant, asserting that the money rightfully belonged to the national kitty.

Earlier, the house passed a resolution with a majority and condemned the incidents which unfolded on May 9, signifying the National Assembly’s stance on the matter.

The resolution underscored the need for all May 9 cases to be conducted in accordance with the existing laws, calling for action to be taken against the elements involved in the acts of vandalism, as well as, their aides and helpers. The resolution demanded that these individuals be dealt with under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act, and the Combined Penal Code.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Sharif categorically said that those involved in vandalising military installations would be tried under the Army Act, whereas, others would be tried under the Anti-Terrorism Act. “We’ve no vendetta against anyone but those, who desecrated the monuments of our martyrs and heroes, as well as, ransacked civilian properties, will not be spared,” he added.

The House also passed another resolution moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, condemning the suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq.

Taking the floor, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that a judicial commission had been formed to thoroughly investigate the audio leaks. He emphasised the importance of identifying the individuals involved by exposing their faces after analysing the collected audio evidence.

“If Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi were part of the audio leaks commission, it would have instilled greater satisfaction within PTI,” he added.

He acknowledged the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the head of the audio leaks commission, saying that the commission comprises only three apex court judges and does not include any members of parliament, adding the senior-most judges of the apex court were included in the commission to ensure impartiality and transparency.

He strongly condemned the May 9 attacks, saying that they were not only directed at military installations but at the entire nation of Pakistan. He likened the perpetrators’ actions to tactics typically associated with India, asserting that such actions should never be expected from fellow Pakistanis. He expressed confidence that once the roles of those involved are identified, the masses will gain clarity and understanding regarding the events.

Highlighting the significance of the targets chosen in the attacks, he questioned why the Corps Commander’s house and martyrs’ memorials were specifically targeted. He reassured the house that the individuals responsible would face legal proceedings under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Military Act, ensuring justice is served.

