KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw a big hike with silver regaining momentum on the local market, traders said. Gold prices surged by Rs2000 to Rs237300 per tola and Rs1714 to Rs203446 per 10 grams.

Up by Rs50 and Rs42.87, silver was traded for Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams, respectively. On the global market, gold prices stood for $1972 per ounce and silver for $22.76 per 10 grams, traders added.

