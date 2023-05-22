AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.36%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
HUBC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.85%)
PAEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PPL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.72%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.36%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.72%)
UNITY 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,182 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 41,195 Decreased By -404.1 (-0.97%)
KSE30 14,656 Decreased By -132.8 (-0.9%)
US stocks mostly up as market monitor debt ceiling talks

AFP Published 22 May, 2023 07:48pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Monday ahead of afternoon fiscal talks between President Joe Biden and Republican leaders to avert a US debt default.

After a weekend of near deadlock, Biden arrived back in Washington late Sunday, ahead of the US Treasury’s June 1 deadline for Congress to authorize more borrowing.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 33,375.49.

Wall St slips on debt ceiling uncertainty

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,200.28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 12,729.79.

“The stock market is certainly attentive to the situation, but it does not appear to be overly anxious about the debt ceiling not being raised,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare. “That could change the closer we get to June without a deal, yet the futures trade this morning isn’t the picture of heightened angst.”

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told CNBC that it is a “close call” on whether the central bank should again lift interest rates in June, but added that such a move would not guarantee an end to the Fed’s tightening cycle.

Chevron fell 1.6 percent after announcing it will acquire PDC Energy for $6.3 billion, bolstering its holdings in US properties in Colorado and the Permian Basin, an area in Texas and New Mexico.

