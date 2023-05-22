AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
May 22, 2023
World

Five Iranian border guards killed in Sistan-Baluchistan

AFP Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
TEHRAN: Five Iranian border guards were killed Sunday during clashes with an armed group in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, state media reported.

The guards were killed in Saravan, near Iran’s border with Pakistan, the official IRNA news agency said.

Earlier, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website had quoted local prosecutor Mehdi Shamsabadi as saying that six border guards were killed but later the number was revised down to five.

Sunday’s attack was carried out by “a terrorist group that was seeking to infiltrate the country” but whose members “fled the scene after suffering injuries”, IRNA said.

Iran foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani condemned the attack saying Iran expects Pakistan to “crack down on terrorist groups” and “try to improve the security of the common borders”.

“Certainly, the aim of these terrorist groups is to disrupt the security of the common borders and the security of the people living on the borders of the two countries,” he added.

The attack was one of the deadliest in the province in recent months.

On March 11, two policemen were shot dead during clashes with “criminals” in the same region, IRNA reported at the time.

Iran Nasser Kanani Iranian border

