Govt employees demand ‘relief’ through FY24 budget

ISLAMABAD: All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) has demanded of the government to provide relief to the employees of the federal government due to inflation in budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.

Addressing a press conference Rehman Ali Bajwa Chief Coordinator AEGA along with leader s of federal and provinces at National Press Club on Sunday stated that the people of Pakistan and employees are facing problems highest 46 percent inflation in the country.

They also condemned attack on all building and stated that those who are involved in these attacks should be punished. He said that AGEGA would hold a rally in front of the parliament to express solidarity with armed forces.

According to a statement the government employees and pensioners have urged the government for implementation of their demands in 2023-2024 budget including 150% disparity removal allowance should be given to disadvantaged employees in grades 1 to 22 as was given 150% executive allowance to federal secretariat and other cadre officers in grades 17 to 22 and keeping in view the current inflation, utility allowance should be given to deprived employees of grades 1 to 22 as is given to other departments of the federal government.

They also demanded that House Rent allowance, medical allowance and conveyance allowance of all employees should be increased by 200% or as per the recommendations of the pay and pension commission as well as 100 percent increase in the salaries of all federal employees should be announced in the budget 2023-24 in view of prevailing inflation in the country.

They also asked for 100 % increase in the pension of pensioners owing to inflation. All these employees should be given privileges of the next grade and the up-gradation of federal employees grade 1 to 16 should be done in the spirit of the agreement on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as special conveyance allowance of disabled government employees should be increased from 2,000 to 6,000 on the pattern of provinces, etc.

They also demanded that the wage of the labourers should be at least forty thousand and all in-service contract, daily wages, ad-hoc, contingent paid should be regularized and a future policy should be made in this regard.

