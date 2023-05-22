PM meets Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday while conversing with chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq said everybody would have to work together for eradicating all forms of terrorism.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / May 22
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.55
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / May 22
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
405
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / May 22
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / May 22
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / May 22
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / May 22
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
68.05
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / May 22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
399.41
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / May 22
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / May 22
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
6.56
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / May 22
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
79.83
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
19,984,893
▲ 0.00
|
Air Link Com. / May 22
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
6,096,000
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / May 22
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
4,864,361
▲ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / May 22
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
4,779,215
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / May 22
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
4,526,257
▲ 0.00
|
Balochistan Glass / May 22
Balochistan Glass Limited(BGL)
|
3,981,000
▲ 0.00
|
Nishat Chun.Pow. / May 22
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
3,519,000
▲ 0.00
|
Bankislami Pak. / May 22
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
3,476,855
▲ 0.00
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / May 22
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
3,274,012
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / May 22
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
2,934,030
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 19
|
285.97
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 19
|
285.42
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 19
|
137.98
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 19
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 19
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / May 19
|
1.08
|
UK LIBOR % / May 19
|
5.06
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 19
|
4191.98
|
India Sensex / May 19
|
61729.68
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 19
|
30808.35
|
Nasdaq / May 19
|
12657.90
|
Hang Seng / May 19
|
19450.57
|
FTSE 100 / May 19
|
7756.87
|
Dow Jones / May 19
|
33426.63
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 19
|
16275.38
|
France CAC40 / May 19
|
7491.96
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 19
|
71.55
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 19
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 19
|
199417
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 19
|
1977.81
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 19
|
86.72
