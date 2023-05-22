AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
FPCCI vows to hold joint Pak-Afghan trade expo

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) vowed to organise joint Pak-Afghan Trade Exhibition in this year, aiming at to boost up mutual trade between the two neighbouring countries

The commitment was demonstrated during a meeting between FPCCI Regional Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan and Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Mohibullah, held at Afghan Consulate in Peshawar, said in a press release here Sunday.

Speaking during the meeting, FPCCI regional coordinator Sartaj Ahmad and Afghan diplomat Mohibullah termed the holding of joint Pak-Afghan trade expo as a ‘game changer’ for the whole region.

They reiterated that to make joint efforts to make this important trade promotion event a success so that to provide an opportunity to bring the business communities of the two countries near to each other besides, mutual trade and investments in multi-sectors would also be boosted at an optimal level.

The meeting discussed the finalizing of date and scheduled for the joint trade expo in this year.

In this regard, the both sides agreed to move forward by discussing relevant affairs with both governments.

Sartaj said that this expo will be the first successful step of its kind in the history of both countries, after which new ways of economic development will open.

He stressed that the government, business community, investors and public have to play their full role to make this mega event a success.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are not only neighbours but also Islamic brotherly countries, so it is the responsibility of all of us to establish the strongest public and business relationship between the two countries, the participants of the meeting said.

The Afghan diplomat thanked the FPCCI for their efforts to make the Expo a success.

Mohibullah said that the Afghan government and the people, including the business community, have been sincerely moving forward with open hearts.

He said that cordial relations between the two countries will be continued in the future as well.

