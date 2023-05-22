Kitchen items’ prices show upward trend

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of important kitchen items, like live chicken/meat, vegetables, flour, pulses, cooking oil, flour, sugar and others have witnessed in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

In the retail market, the survey revealed the price of live chicken has increased at Rs455/kg from Rs425/kg. Similarly, the survey added price of farm eggs remained unchanged as available at Rs280/dozen while Chinese being sold at Rs400/dozen and hen eggs at Rs500/dozen in the local market.

On a visit to the local market in the provincial capital, it was witnessed that the local administration kept mum as butchers continuously squeezing consumers by charging artificial rates. One kilogram cow meat without bone was being sold at Rs900, the survey said.

It was also noticed that the milk sellers have openly defied the official price list and are selling fresh milk at self-imposed rate. According to the survey, a litre of fresh milk available at Rs 220-240 against the official fixed price of both low and high quality Rs160/180/litre. Yogurt was also sold at self-imposed rate as available at Rs 200-210/kg and Rs220/kg, it added.

On the other hand, the survey also noted that the packed and powder milk as well as baby milk prices remained high-side in the local market. Also, prices of baby milk powder of various brands and qualities, diapers, daily use/ non-essential items like soap, toothpaste, medicines/life-saving drugs and others are continuing to rise with each passing day.

According to the survey, a considerable increase in prices of vegetables was witnessed in the retail market. The survey said the price of one kilogram ginger has increased to Rs800/kg from Rs650/kg. Garlic was unchanged as available at Rs300/kg which was selling at Rs360 in the last week, it added.

Similarly Peas is being sold at Rs200-180/kg, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs70/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg and Onion Rs80/kg while the price of green chilly is Rs 120/kg, tomato was being sold at Rs60-70/kg and eggplant (bringle) Rs80/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs80/kg, capsicum at Rs150-160/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg.

Despite reduction in wheat prices, flour price remained high-side in wholesale and retail markets, as 80-kg flour sac is being sold at Rs15,500 while a 20kg fine flour bag available at Rs3400, mixed flour bag at Rs3000-Rs3200, local mills flour bag was sold at Rs2500-Rs2600, the survey noted.

Flour was being sold at Rs180-200 per kilo in the retail market, while maida (Fine flour) was being sold at Rs180 per kg, it was witnessed. Bread-maker “Tandoorwala” is still selling Roti at Rs30. The bread-makers said it was difficult to sell Roti at Rs20 owing the rising price of flour.

The prices of sweet and confectionery items available at high-rate in the local market owing to rising maida (fine flour) prices in the local market.

Prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market, the survey noted. It added a good quality (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low quality rice available at Rs300/kg against price of Rs280/ kg, while tota rice was available at Rs150/kg and Rs160/kg in the previous week, the survey noted.

Similarly, price of dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o/kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg, the survey said.

Similarly, the survey noted that all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ghee remained unchanged in the retail and wholesale markets.

It was witnessed that the price of sugar has decreased, available at Rs120/kg against the price of Rs125/kg in the local market.

The price of black tea has remained high as available at Rs1800 per kg in the previous week, the survey said.

