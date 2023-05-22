AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Experts concerned at ‘extinction’ of bees in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 07:32am
HYDERABAD: Agricultural experts and researchers have expressed their concern about the extinction of bees in many countries of the world including Sindh and emphasize fear that due to the use of pesticides in crops, honey bees are becoming rare; the research institutes should promote and motivate farmers to use biological methods to protect crops from harmful insects.

The experts said these things while addressing a seminar regarding the “World Bee Day” organized by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri, of Sindh Agriculture University.

Addressing the seminar, Principal Professor Dr. Sultan Maitlo said that currently, 35 species of bees are facing the threat of immediate extinction across the world, including Sindh; he said indiscriminate use of pesticides has had a major negative impact on honey production, which will have a very bad impact on our lives.

Dr. Shahnawaz Khoro of the Department of Entomology said that the purpose of World Bee Day is to draw attention to the serious problem of wildlife. The purpose of celebrating World Bee Day every year is to raise awareness about the role of bees and other living things in keeping humanity and the planet healthy.

Dr. Abdul Hameed Memon, Dr. Shahjahan Rajput, Dr. Abdul Hanan Buriro, Dr. Zulfiqar Abbasi, Dr. Sarwar Solangi and other experts said that due to continuous cutting of trees and deforestation, the negative effects on bee species are also increasing.

Experts have urged that to conduct campaigns at the government and public level, and more trees should be planted, while using environmentally friendly chemical and biological methods for pest control of crops, fruits, plants, and vegetables, and save the bees, while research centers should be set up to increase honey production.

Speakers said that pollinators will be used for pollination of crops so that farmers can increase their production.

During the seminar, Director Administration Kashif Jatoi, Huzoor Bux Depar, Abdul Majeed Leghari, Athar Soomro, Ghulam Ali Narejo, Rafiq Soomro, Hadi Bux Kehar and others also participated.

