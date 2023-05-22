AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Inflation fight risks central banks’ credibility and autonomy, BIS warns

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

LONDON: The credibility and independence of central banks around the world is at risk if stubbornly-high global inflation rates are not bought under control, the head of the Bank for International Settlements has warned.

The BIS, often referred to as the central bankers’ bank, has been calling for a robust attack on inflation over the last year having, like most major institutions, initially underestimated the impact COVID-era stimulus would have.

Speaking in Brazil, Agustín Carstens, the bank’s general manager, said a tough response to inflation was fundamental for maintaining trust in central banks’ ability to keep economies on an even keel.

“If trust evaporates, the capacity to make effective public policies disappears,” Carstens said, explaining that it was the first time younger generations in many countries had experienced inflation eroding living standards.

Once it takes hold, inflation can become increasingly difficult to stop, Carstens said.

Cooling price pressures was essential, he added. “Otherwise, the credibility of monetary policy, and the autonomous central banks responsible for implementing it, will be called into question.” Carstens’ comments come as one of the fastest and most comprehensive increases in global borrowing costs in history shows signs of coming to an end.

Financial markets are pricing in a strong chance that the US Federal Reserve, which has led the charge global higher over the last 18 months, will start cutting its rates towards the end of this year.

Carstens said maintaining trust in the banking sector was no less important than in a central bank and took aim at cryptocurrencies, the risk of a “two-tier” monetary system, and the increasing role of firms other than traditional-style banks.

“The need for greater supervision and regulation of the non-bank sector has become more pressing in the light of recent episodes of instability,” he said.

Turning back to the inflation battle, he said the process could run into obstacles, particularly as policymakers try to get it back to their preferred sweet spot, which is around 2% for the Fed and other major central banks.

“Over the coming years, monetary policy should focus squarely on bringing inflation back to levels consistent with central bank objectives”.

banks central banks banking sectors global inflation US Fed BIS banking crisis Bank for International Settlements inflation rates

Comments

1000 characters

Inflation fight risks central banks’ credibility and autonomy, BIS warns

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

G7 leaders outline ‘de-risk, not decouple’ approach to China

Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

FTO asks FBR to conduct ‘withholding audit’ of NHA

Read more stories