May 22, 2023
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 21, 2023) and the forecast for Monday (May 22, 2023)....
Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 21, 2023) and the forecast for Monday (May 22, 2023).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi              34-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       35-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore               42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)       40-24 (°C) 47-00 (%)
Larkana              46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       45-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           41-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       41-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         36-21 (°C) 01-00 (%)       28-19 (°C) 67-00 (%)
Peshawar             41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       38-24 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta               33-17 (ºC) 01-00 (%)       31-14 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           41-26 (°C) 01-00 (%)       37-23 (°C) 14-00 (%)
Sukkur               46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       44-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                      07:13 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                     05:43 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

