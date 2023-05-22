Pakistan
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 21, 2023) and the forecast for Monday (May 22, 2023).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 40-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 34-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 35-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 40-24 (°C) 47-00 (%)
Larkana 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 41-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-21 (°C) 01-00 (%) 28-19 (°C) 67-00 (%)
Peshawar 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-24 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta 33-17 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 31-14 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 41-26 (°C) 01-00 (%) 37-23 (°C) 14-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:13 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:43 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
