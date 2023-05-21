Rs72bn authorised in Q4 under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has authorized Rs 72 billion for various Ministries/ Division in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-2023) under Public Sector Development Program PSDP which is 50 billion more as compared to the previous year of (2021-22).

According to details, the Planning Ministry has authorized a total Rs 566.85 billion to various Ministries/ Division in 2022-2023 which is 50 b high as compared to the previous year which was Rs 516.31 billion.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) remained on the top as Rs 42.929 billion was authorized in the 4th quarter of the current year. The detail shows that Aviation Division was authorized Rs 33. 14 billion, Cabinet Division was authorized Rs 90.035 billion; Climate Division was authorized Rs 4.073 billion; Board of Investment was authorized Rs163.63 million; Commerce Division was authorized 5.551 billion; Communication was authorized Rs 108 million; Defence Division was authorized Rs 2,226.94 million, Defence Production was authorized Rs 2,200 million; Establishment Division was authorized Rs 433.07million, Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training was authorized Rs 5.47billion; Housing & Works was authorized Rs19.528 billion; Information and Technology was authorized Rs5.732 billion, Railway 25.82 billion, National Food & Security was authorized Rs 12.329 billion, National Health Services, Regulation was authorized Rs 11.774 billion while the Ministry has authorized Rs 91.845 billion to the provinces and Special.

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Furthermore, National Highway Authority (NHA) was authorized Rs 76.575 billion, NTDC/PEPCO was authorized Rs 20.21 billion and Railway Division was authorized Rs25.82 billion.

The Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has a constant view since he assumed charge of the Ministry that the federal government should not take projects related to the provinces.

“The federal government should consider only high priority projects of the provinces based on 50-50 sharing,” said the Minister during the last meeting in which he reviewed the PSDP-2022-23.

This is worth noting that despite financial constraints the government managed to allocate Rs700 billion for PSDP. During the year 2022, in the same quarter PTI’s government failed to release a single penny which happened first time in the country’s history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023