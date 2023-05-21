UAE to help build houses for flood affectees

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates will help the Sindh government in construction of houses for flood affectees in the province.

This was revealed during a meeting of UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held in Karachi on Saturday.

It was agreed in the meeting that the housing project will be finalised soon. It was also agreed that bilateral and trade relations between Pakistan and UAE will be enhanced further.

The UAE ambassador informed the Sindh chief minister that investors of his country are keen to invest in Pakistan.