AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UAE to help build houses for flood affectees

INP Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates will help the Sindh government in construction of houses for flood affectees in the province.

This was revealed during a meeting of UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held in Karachi on Saturday.

It was agreed in the meeting that the housing project will be finalised soon. It was also agreed that bilateral and trade relations between Pakistan and UAE will be enhanced further.

The UAE ambassador informed the Sindh chief minister that investors of his country are keen to invest in Pakistan.

Syed Murad Ali Shah uae Sindh Government Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi flood affectees

Comments

1000 characters

UAE to help build houses for flood affectees

G7 communique: Enraged China voices ‘strong dissatisfaction’

Country receives $15.4bn in financing during Jul-Apr

Jul-Apr: petroleum group imports show 17.96pc negative growth

Trials of those involved in attacks start, army says

Five IHC judges meet CJP

Unsatiated traders seek more tax incentives

Proposed policy: Local refineries: Finance Div for adequate tariff protection

Commitment to highly decarbonised road sector by 2030 reaffirmed

AGP, Ogra to ascertain GDS claims next week

Rs72bn authorised in Q4 under PSDP

Read more stories