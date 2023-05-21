‘Family Doctors’ Conference’ begins: Role of GPs in healthcare system comes under greater focus

LAHORE: The caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram said on Saturday that primary angioplasty facility is now available to patients in all cardiology hospitals of Punjab and so far over five thousand patients got primary angioplasty.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day 8th International Family Doctors Conference 2023 as a special guest at a local hotel.

The Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, President of Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Chapter Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, General Secretary Prof Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Akhtar Rashid, Dr Tanveer Anwar, Dr Izhar Ahmad Chaudhry, Dr Iram Shahzadi and a large number of doctors participated.

The caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram told the participants of the conference that there was an opportunity to learn a lot from medical experts during the conference. “Family medicine has a fundamental position to relieve people from dangerous diseases.

A doctor should always serve patients for the pleasure of Allah. General practitioners are the backbone of the health system,” he said.

He said, in the past, primary angioplasty was only available to the elite. Alhamdulillah, Public hospitals built at the cost of billions of rupees will be made beneficial for the common man. In Punjab, we are taking strict action against the enemies of humanity quackery.

Even today, 1940’s stroke treatment is being done in Pakistan. Currently, 200,000 children in Pakistan are fighting with the most painful disease Thalassemia. We all have to play our role to improve the health sector. Pakistani people cannot afford dangerous diseases,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal while addressing the participants of the conference said that the administration has truly done its right to serve the medical profession by organizing the moot.

In our society, quacks are playing with human lives in the guise of doctors. The support of Fatima Jinnah Medical University will always be there for the success of family medicine.

President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Chapter Professor Dr Ashraf Nizami while addressing the participants said that Pakistan Medical Association will always play its role for the elevation of medical profession in the country. We have to resort to modern research to save Pakistani people from dangerous diseases, he added.

Chairman Organizing Committee Dr Captain Arshad Humayun while addressing the participants said that quackery should be eradicated from our society. Family physicians should be considered an integral part of the health system, he said.

