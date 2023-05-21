AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
‘Fake’ letter to Dar: FBR mulling approaching FIA

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is considering approaching Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing against a fake letter of the Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

It is learnt that the FBR has taken serious notice of the said fake letter. The fake letter talks about the resignation of the said Chief Commissioner due to the freezing of performance allowance of tax officials by the Finance Minister, fake letter accused.

According to a tweet of the FBR on Saturday, the FBR has clarified that a fake letter of Chief Commissioner RTO Rawalpindi is circulating at social media. A letter is being circulated in some sections of social media about so called resignation of Chief Commissioner RTO Rawalpindi. It is clarified that it’s a fake letter and FBR condemns dissemination of such spurious news intending to undermine the morale of its workforce.

FBR further reiterates that its officers are committed to National cause and as always are working beyond their call of duty, FBR tweet added.

