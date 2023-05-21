AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
‘Hajj medical mission’ arrives in Makkah

Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
MAKKAH: A 138 dedicated personnel including 19 Moavineen, 67 medical experts and 52 staff officers from Ministry of Religious Affairs has arrived in Makkah Al-Mukarramah from Islamabad to offer round-the-clock assistance to the intending pilgrims.

The delegation received a warm welcome from the Pakistan Hajj mission staff.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established two hospitals in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah, where pilgrims can access medical facilities. In addition, dispensaries have been set up in each residential sector, and doctors and paramedics have also been stationed at airports to serve pilgrims.

To ensure efficient healthcare provision in accordance with Saudi regulations, one doctor has been assigned for every one thousand pilgrims. This skilled team aims to provide seamless support and ensure the well-being of the pilgrims throughout their stay in Saudia.

The staff is well-prepared to address any health concerns, provide medical aid, and offer guidance to the pilgrims. They are equipped to handle a wide range of medical issues, including diagnosing and treating common illnesses, injuries, and other health-related challenges that may arise during the pilgrimage.—APP

