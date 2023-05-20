Naeem condemns attack on JI chief’s convoy

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief, Engr Naeemur Rehman on Friday condemned blast targeting his party central leadership - Sirajul Haq in Balochistan’s Zob District, slamming the deadly attack as the government’s “failure”.

“The attack a blatant failure of the government”, he slammed and demanded of the government to ensure protection to all political leaders and public in the country.

The JI is a peaceful party and believes in legal, constitutional and democratic struggle. “The JI always condemns terrorism and raised its voice for the oppressed people in Balochistan,” he said.

He said that the JI also supports the Gwadar Rights Movement under chairmanship of Maulana Hidayatur Rehman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023