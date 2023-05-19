AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX sees muted trading session, KSE-100 up 0.38%

  • Volatility remains evident throughout the day
BR Web Desk Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 07:24pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a muted session on Friday and the KSE-100 Index rose 0.38% in the midst of upward and downward pressures.

Volatility remained evident throughout the day owing to deteriorating economic and political ecosystem of the country.

At close, the KSE-100 Index was up 157.11 points or 0.38% to settle at 41,599.18.

KSE-100 slides 0.94% owing to volatile political situation

Following an upward open, uncertainty gripped the market and it fell to intra-day low in initial hours. At this point, a buying spree helped the market to close first session with a gain. Second session saw added volatility but still the KSE-100 Index closed in the green.

Automobile, cement, chemical, banking and oil sectors saw renewed buying activity while fertiliser space ended day on a mixed note.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that the week closed off in green at the PSX.

“The opening session was a volatile one as investors remained cautious owing to the political uncertainty in the country mostly trading in the red,” the report said. “However, in the second session the bulls mustered up some courage and took fresh positions to add value to their portfolios particularly in the pharmaceutical sector as the KSE-100 ended the trading session in green with decent volumes across the board.”

A report from Capital Stake stated that bulls of the PSX reappeared on last trading session of the week.

Indices showed mixed performance while volumes appreciated from last close, the report said.

On the economic front, rupee remained at the receiving end against the US dollar for the third successive session, depreciating Re0.2 or 0.07% in the inter-bank market on Friday to close at 285.82.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE 100 index forward included oil and gas exploration (53.30 points), cement (25.22 points) and miscellaneous (20.88 points).

Volume on the all-share index rose to 120.4 million from 101.3 million on Thursday, while the value of shares traded jumped to Rs3.3 billion from Rs3 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 20 million shares followed by Air Link Communication with 6.1 million shares and Searle with 4.9 million shares.

Shares of 315 companies were traded on Friday, of which 172 registered an increase, 115 recorded a fall and 28 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX companies listed on the PSX KSE-100 index KSE index

Comments

1000 characters

PSX sees muted trading session, KSE-100 up 0.38%

IMF is baulking probably due to political unrest in Pakistan, says Bloomberg

JI’s Sirajul Haq survives suicide attack on convoy in Zhob: party spokesperson

Macroeconomic conditions deteriorated during first half FY23: SBP

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 285.82 against US dollar

Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country: Imran

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK, will not attend

Indian PM Modi says peace on border essential for normal ties with China

India’s forex reserves edge towards $600bn, hit near 1-year high

Lahore ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

Read more stories