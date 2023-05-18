AVN 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-12.82%)
BAFL 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.35%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.54%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KAPCO 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.59%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.34%)
OGDC 76.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
TRG 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.2%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 slides 0.94% owing to volatile political situation

  • Expectation of another operation against PTI Chairman Imran Khan drives decline
BR Web Desk Published 18 May, 2023 06:51pm
Follow us

Volatility shrouded the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday and the KSE-100 Index fell 0.94% as political temperature remained high throughout the day.

Expectation of another operation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan drove decline. Investors remained mostly on sidelines to safeguard their holdings.

At close, the KSE-100 Index was down 391.58 points or 0.94% to settle at 41,442.08.

Late session selling spree plunges KSE-100 further into red

After a mixed open, the market declined steadily throughout the session.

All index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, fertiliser, chemical, banking and oil ended the day with a loss.

A report from Arif Habib Limited stated that a negative session was recorded at the PSX.

“The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green, but momentum quickly turned as the index swayed both ways and concluded in the deep red after recording an intra-day low of 422.02 points as political instability prevailed surrounding the former prime minister’s imminent court hearings.”

Investor participation was varied, with moderate volumes recorded across the board and third-tier equities leading the volume board, the report added.

A report from Capital Stake cited that negative sentiment continued to surround the PSX on Thursday.

“Indices traded between both zones while volumes contracted from last close,” it said.

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE-100 index in red included banking (128.13 points), technology and communication (92.86 points) and fertiliser (56.13 points).

Volume on the all-share index plunged to 101.3 million from 125.5 million on Wednesday, while the value of shares traded dropped to Rs3 billion from Rs3.5 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 9.9 million shares followed by Pak Refinery with 7.5 million shares and Cnergyico PK with 6.7 million shares.

Shares of 306 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 82 registered an increase, 205 recorded a fall and 19 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX companies listed on the PSX KSE-100 index KSE index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 slides 0.94% owing to volatile political situation

We are facing reign of terror, says Imran Khan on crackdown

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

Imdadullah Bosal appointed Finance Secretary, replaces Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI, says party has embarked on 'destructive path'

Three terrorists killed in CTD custody in North Waziristan

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

Read more stories