JI’s Sirajul Haq survives suicide attack on convoy in Zhob: party spokesperson

Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq on Friday survived a suicide attack that targeted his convoy in Zhob, Balochistan, reported Aaj News.

In a tweet, the party said that Haq was safe and that the attacker had been killed. The party added that Haq was present in the area to address a political gathering.

In another tweet, the party said seven JI workers had been injured, and four of them are in critical condition.

A tweet from Haq’s official account confirmed that he was safe and urged JI supporters to remain calm.

“JI emir Siraj reached Quetta today and had to go further to Zhob where he has a political gathering today. When he was entering Zhob and people were welcoming him, a person came and blew himself up,” party spokesperson Faisal Sharif said in a video message.

“Everybody was safe in the suicide attack and there was no loss of lives. According to initial information, only some cars have been damaged and a few people have sustained injuries.”

“JI leadership is safe,” he added.

On May 10, Haq announced protest rallies against inflation, demanding subsidy on essential items in the budget.

The anti-inflation movement is set to start from May 21 from Lahore adding the JI workers would hold protest demonstrations in Peshawar on May 24.