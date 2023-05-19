AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
Iran executes three men linked to Amini protests: judiciary

AFP Published 19 May, 2023 11:41am
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities on Friday executed three men convicted of violence against the Islamic republic’s security forces during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody last year, the judiciary said.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were convicted of “moharebeh”, or “war against God”, for drawing a gun during a demonstration in the central city of Isfahan, leading to the deaths of three members of the security forces, the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website said.

Iran witnessed waves of protests following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini, an Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for an alleged breach of strict dress rules for women.

During the protests, which Tehran generally labelled as foreign-instigated “riots”, thousands of Iranians were arrested and hundreds killed including dozens of security forces.

Kazemi, Mirhashemi and Yaghoubi were arrested in November and sentenced to death in January.

Iran curbs internet access as protests claim 11 lives

They were also charged with membership of “illegal groups with the intention of disrupting national security and collusion leading to crimes against internal security”, Mizan said.

It noted “evidence and documents in the case and the clear statements made by the accused” show that “the shootings carried out by these three people led to the martyrdom of three security forces”.

