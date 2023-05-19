AVN 53.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
EPCL 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 69.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 76.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
PPL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
TRG 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.43%)
UNITY 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,162 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.37%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 41,372 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,719 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI on a downhill

BR Research Published 19 May, 2023 08:59am
Follow us

The slump in foreign direct investment continues as the central bank reported a 29 percent year-on-year decline in the net foreign inflows in APril-23. Net foreign direct investment settled at only $122 million in April-23 compared to $171 million during April-22. This added to the overall decline in FDI that stood at 23 percent year-on-year for 10MFY23. During 10MFY23, net FDI was $1,170 million compared to $1,524 million in 10MFY22.

While China was the largest contributor with a net FDI of $348 million during 10MFY23, it can be seen from the data that the net inflows from China are also gradually declining. China was followed by net inflows as FDI from Japan and Switzerland during the 10 month period. However, in terms of value, no country has made any significant investment in the country in a long time and the trend of weak FDI - which was already sluggish in the country – has picked up much faster during the last one year. The recent economic and political turmoil has created a vacuum where the prospects of foreign investment are close to none. Political instability and investment cannot co-exist, and in Pakistan the ongoing political volatility and economic crisis are keeping investors far away.

During 10MFY23, most of the investment came in the power sector followed by financial business sector and oil and gas exploration sector – thus diversification that is much needed to widen the FDI base has been missing and the current political and economic climate only add further hurdles for any kind of diversification.

Falling remittances and declining FDI already poses serious risk to the country’s ability tomeetits external obligations. With no signs of political temperature coming down and economic worries appeasing, the uncertainty prevails and is expected for a much longer time with no signs of improvement in foreign direct investment – certainly not a good omen for the country.

China FDI Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) foreign inflows

Comments

1000 characters

FDI on a downhill

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Civil liberties: SCBA concerned at trials under Army Act

Pakistan has ability to deal with domestic challenges: FO

Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Juices, aerated water: FBR reviewing FED structure in budget

Read more stories