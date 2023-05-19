Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 18, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,442.08
High: 41,964.26
Low: 41,411.63
Net Change: 391.58
Volume (000): 49,252
Value (000): 2,522,573
Makt Cap (000) 1,479,320,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,497.71
NET CH (-) 56.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,261.59
NET CH (-) 23.81
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,749.54
NET CH (-) 123.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,414.46
NET CH (-) 65.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,785.45
NET CH (-) 35.68
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,758.60
NET CH (-) 93.19
------------------------------------
As on: 18-May-2023
====================================
