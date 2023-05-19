AVN 53.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.71%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 18, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2023 06:55am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 18, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,442.08
High:                      41,964.26
Low:                       41,411.63
Net Change:                   391.58
Volume (000):                 49,252
Value (000):               2,522,573
Makt Cap (000)         1,479,320,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,497.71
NET CH                     (-) 56.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,261.59
NET CH                     (-) 23.81
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,749.54
NET CH                    (-) 123.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,414.46
NET CH                     (-) 65.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,785.45
NET CH                     (-) 35.68
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,758.60
NET CH                     (-) 93.19
------------------------------------
As on:                   18-May-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

