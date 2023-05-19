KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 18, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,442.08 High: 41,964.26 Low: 41,411.63 Net Change: 391.58 Volume (000): 49,252 Value (000): 2,522,573 Makt Cap (000) 1,479,320,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,497.71 NET CH (-) 56.29 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,261.59 NET CH (-) 23.81 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,749.54 NET CH (-) 123.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,414.46 NET CH (-) 65.26 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,785.45 NET CH (-) 35.68 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,758.60 NET CH (-) 93.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-May-2023 ====================================

