AVN 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-12.82%)
BAFL 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.35%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.54%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KAPCO 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.59%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.34%)
OGDC 76.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
TRG 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.2%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab police say eight people arrested trying to flee Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

  • SSP Hasan Javid says many others tried to leave Zaman Park but retreated when they saw police
BR Web Desk Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 08:00pm
Follow us

The Punjab police said to have arrested eight people allegedly involved in vandalism on May 9, and were nabbed when they attempted to flee the Zaman Park residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The suspects were trying to flee the ex-premier’s residence through a nearby bridge, Senior Superintendent of Police Hasan Javid said.

“We have information that 30 to 40 people who were involved in these incidents are holed up inside,” he told media.

“That is why we had placed checkpoints. Right now we took eight persons in custody.”

SSP Javid claimed many others had tried to leave Zaman Park but retreated when they saw the police.

“We arrested them right now and even presented them before you all. Now we are taking them,” he said. “There will be a detailed interrogation. We will share details with you.”

Asked about the next course of action, SSP Javid said that the police would follow the direction of their leadership.

In an interview earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that his party was facing a “reign of terror”, referring to the arrest of his top and second-tier leadership and members.

Reportedly, the police have blocked all roads leading to Zaman Park as the deadline given by the Punjab police to hand over “terrorists” ended at 2:00 pm today.

On Wednesday, the former PM said that police had surrounded his house and that he expected to be arrested soon.

Imran Khan Punjab police Chairman PTI Zaman Park May 9 attack

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab police say eight people arrested trying to flee Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

Imdadullah Bosal appointed Finance Secretary, replaces Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

KSE-100 slides 0.94% owing to volatile political situation

Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI, says party has embarked on 'destructive path'

Three terrorists killed in CTD custody in North Waziristan

Read more stories