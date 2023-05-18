Punjab police say eight people arrested trying to flee Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

The Punjab police said to have arrested eight people allegedly involved in vandalism on May 9, and were nabbed when they attempted to flee the Zaman Park residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The suspects were trying to flee the ex-premier’s residence through a nearby bridge, Senior Superintendent of Police Hasan Javid said.

“We have information that 30 to 40 people who were involved in these incidents are holed up inside,” he told media.

“That is why we had placed checkpoints. Right now we took eight persons in custody.”

SSP Javid claimed many others had tried to leave Zaman Park but retreated when they saw the police.

“We arrested them right now and even presented them before you all. Now we are taking them,” he said. “There will be a detailed interrogation. We will share details with you.”

Asked about the next course of action, SSP Javid said that the police would follow the direction of their leadership.

In an interview earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that his party was facing a “reign of terror”, referring to the arrest of his top and second-tier leadership and members.

Reportedly, the police have blocked all roads leading to Zaman Park as the deadline given by the Punjab police to hand over “terrorists” ended at 2:00 pm today.

On Wednesday, the former PM said that police had surrounded his house and that he expected to be arrested soon.