AVN 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -7.90 (-12.78%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.23%)
EPCL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.2%)
FCCL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.11%)
KAPCO 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.77%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
PAEL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 59.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 101.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.92%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Johnny Depp on Cannes comeback: I didn’t go anywhere

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 03:03pm
<p>The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film ‘Jeanne du Barry’, Cannes, France, May 17, 2023. Photo: Reuters</p>

The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film ‘Jeanne du Barry’, Cannes, France, May 17, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

CANNES: Johnny Depp pushed back at suggestions he was making a comeback with the Cannes Film Festival’s opening movie ‘Jeanne du Barry’ following a high-profile defamation trial a year ago, though he admitted people had “stopped calling” at the time.

Johnny Depp signs record-breaking $20mn-plus Dior fragrance deal

“I keep wondering about the word comeback, because I didn’t go anywhere,” Depp said after arriving 45 minutes later than scheduled at the news conference for the film on Wednesday.

“Yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time but no, I didn’t go nowhere.”

‘Jeanne du Barry,’ in which Depp plays King Louis XV, received a seven-minute standing ovation at the luxurious Grand Theatre Lumiere, where it premiered on Tuesday evening.

The film, by French actor and director Maïwenn Le Besco, known as Maïwenn, chronicles the life of French courtesan Madame du Barry, who climbed the social ladder at Versailles to become the king’s favourite.

Maïwenn said she cast Depp, who speaks French in the film, because she would be hugging and kissing whomever played the part and wanted to feel strongly about the actor.

“I really fell in love with him in this part,” she said.

Cannes opens with Johnny Depp’s French comeback drama

Depp was handed a near-total victory by a U.S. jury last year in his highly publicized defamation trial with former wife, actor Amber Heard, with jurors awarding him over $10 million in damages.

Less than two years earlier, Depp lost a libel suit in Britain against the Sun tabloid, which called him a “wife beater.” Shortly after, Depp was dropped from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie franchise, a ‘Harry Potter’ spin-off.

Depp said on Wednesday that he felt boycotted after being asked to resign from the film over some “vowels and consonants floating in the air” and described media coverage of him during the trials as “fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”

New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival

“Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all, I don’t feel boycotted because I don’t think about it, I don’t think about Hollywood,” he said.

Hollywood Johnny Depp Cannes Film Festival

Comments

1000 characters

Johnny Depp on Cannes comeback: I didn’t go anywhere

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

Tesla discussed car, battery-making incentives with Indian officials

UK telecoms firm BT to axe up to 55,000 jobs by 2030

Stalled bailout: Govt to stick it out despite IMF procrastination

Read more stories