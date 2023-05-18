AVN 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.31 (-11.83%)
ECB to keep raising rates, though most of tightening is done, De Guindos says

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 12:33pm
MADRID: The European Central Bank will need to keep raising interest further though most of the tightening has already been done, ECB’s Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

“A significant part of the journey has been made, there is still some way to go, probably the road ahead is shorter, but I don’t know what the end point is going to be,” De Guindos told a financial event in Madrid.

ECB rate hike impact on inflation small so far, but more coming: ECB Bulletin

The ECB slowed the pace of its interest rate increases earlier this month with a 25-basis-point raise but signalled more tightening was coming.

