All miscreants will be brought to justice: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Wednesday said that ‘recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents’ of May 9, the day military installations were attacked, will never be allowed again at any cost.

“No one will be allowed to disrespect our martyrs and their monuments. They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, government officials and the people of Pakistan,” the army chief said during his visit to Sialkot Garrison.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Asim Munir visited Sialkot Garrison and laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument while paying paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honour and dignity of the nation.

“The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan,” he said.

COAS Munir further said the state of Pakistan and armed forces would always maintain all martyrs and their families in very high esteem and continue to honour them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity.

The army chief underscored that recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents would never be allowed again at any cost.

He reassured the ranks and files that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of 9th May would certainly be brought to justice.

He also appreciated under command formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale and professionalism.

During his interaction with officers and troops, COAS stressed upon maintaining focus on Army’s professionalism and preparedness to deal with complex internal and external security challenges including propaganda warfare. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Gujranwala Corps.

