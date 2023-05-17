AVN 62.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.23%)
BAFL 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
BOP 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.18%)
DFML 11.13 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (12.77%)
DGKC 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.16%)
EPCL 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 70.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.42%)
NETSOL 74.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.47%)
OGDC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
PAEL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
PPL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.8%)
PRL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.51%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 104.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,247 Increased By 6.7 (0.16%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,984 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 15,017 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.06%)
Elon Musk reverses course and says Tesla will advertise its cars

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 09:56am
Photo: REUTERS
SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk, who has never used traditional advertising to sell cars, said on Tuesday that the automaker would try it and see whether it produced results. Musk said it was “ironic” that as CEO of Tesla, he now owns Twitter.

The social media platform is highly dependent on ads and will soon be led by advertising veteran Linda Yaccarino, who he hired last week.

“So I guess I should say advertising is awesome, and everyone should do it,” Musk said at Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas.

“We’ll try out a little advertising and see how it goes.”

It underscores his efforts to shore up investor confidence in the car maker’s prospects at a time when rising competition and a slow economy has forced Tesla to slash prices.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, advertisers have fled the social media platform, worried that their ads could appear next to inappropriate content after the company lost nearly 80% of its staff.

Elon Musk to attend business conference in France and meet Macron

Musk has for years resisted the idea of advertising, tweeting in 2019 that he “hates advertising” and “We use that money to make the product great”.

But on Tuesday, he said many people did not know about the affordability of Tesla cars and their “amazing” features and functionality.

