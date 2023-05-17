Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Lhotse

LAHORE: Achieving another milestone, Pakistan’s esteemed climber, Naila Kiani has successfully summited Mount Lhotse, the fourth highest mountain in the world at 8,516 meters above sea level.

With this achievement, Naila has made history as the first Pakistani female mountaineer to summit Mount Lhotse immediately after conquering Mount Everest, setting a double summit record. The expedition was sponsored by the BARD Foundation.

Her consecutive accomplishments have significantly elevated Pakistan’s global reputation, earning her admiration and acclaim from around the world.

Overwhelmed with joy, Kiani on this astounding feat shared, “When I embarked on this journey, I had a vision in my mind, and today, witnessing it become a tangible reality fills my heart with joy, making every ounce of effort worthwhile.

I attribute this achievement to my unwavering dedication and the generous support of the BARD Foundation, which believed in my dreams and capabilities.

