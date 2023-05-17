AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Time has come to seek freedom,’ says Imran

Hamid Waleed Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

LAHORE: In a video message released on Tuesday evening, the PTI chief started with the example of Genghis Khan, saying he used to carry out a massacre while conquering a city and let a few ones alive to spread his tyranny and terror to the rest of the world. As a result, he said, the terrified ones used to surrender without resisting any further.

“Pakistan is passing through a similar situation nowadays,” he stressed, adding the tale of tyranny was being aired on television channels. Residences of the people are being destroyed, and videos are uploaded on social media and aired through TV channels.” The kind of oppression and violation being used against women in Pakistan is unprecedented, and people on the street are being abducted and thrown into jails, he continued.

“All types of fear are being spread out simply to terrify the people so that no one could dare to resist,” said Imran, adding the sole purpose of that oppression was to subjugate the people.

“Time has come to seek freedom,” he urged Pakistanis, saying it was only possible if they were decisive in their resolve of not tolerating the oppressors to continue with oppression and fight for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

The PTI chief said people should make it clear to the oppressors that they want free and fair elections as per the Constitution to choose their representatives and get rid of the government of thieves.

“This would be the moment of real independence,” he said, urging the people to break the idols of fear. He has asked his followers to come out of their homes as and when he gives a call for a protest ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan rule of law

Comments

1000 characters

‘Time has come to seek freedom,’ says Imran

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

PM vows to bring all miscreants to justice

$2bn Saudi deposits: Pakistan to pay 4pc annual profit

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Country posts $18m C/A surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

Read more stories