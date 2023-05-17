‘Time has come to seek freedom,’ says Imran

LAHORE: In a video message released on Tuesday evening, the PTI chief started with the example of Genghis Khan, saying he used to carry out a massacre while conquering a city and let a few ones alive to spread his tyranny and terror to the rest of the world. As a result, he said, the terrified ones used to surrender without resisting any further.

“Pakistan is passing through a similar situation nowadays,” he stressed, adding the tale of tyranny was being aired on television channels. Residences of the people are being destroyed, and videos are uploaded on social media and aired through TV channels.” The kind of oppression and violation being used against women in Pakistan is unprecedented, and people on the street are being abducted and thrown into jails, he continued.

“All types of fear are being spread out simply to terrify the people so that no one could dare to resist,” said Imran, adding the sole purpose of that oppression was to subjugate the people.

“Time has come to seek freedom,” he urged Pakistanis, saying it was only possible if they were decisive in their resolve of not tolerating the oppressors to continue with oppression and fight for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

The PTI chief said people should make it clear to the oppressors that they want free and fair elections as per the Constitution to choose their representatives and get rid of the government of thieves.

“This would be the moment of real independence,” he said, urging the people to break the idols of fear. He has asked his followers to come out of their homes as and when he gives a call for a protest ahead.

